ISDH: 5,315 new COVID cases; 80 more deaths; most hospitalizations since Jan. 7

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,315 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 3-7. All Indiana counties except Crawford on the Ohio River were in the highest advisory levels, red and orange. Crawford was in the yellow advisory level.

A total of 1,140,151 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 80 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Sept. 7 to Dec. 7.

A total of 17,310 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, 173 more than reported a day earlier. Another 599 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 26.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 14.8%.

A total of 15,765,823 tests have been administered to 4,587,297 Hoosiers.

There are currently 2,755 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19, 113 more than reported a day earlier. That’s the most hospitalizations in Indiana since Jan. 7.

ISDH says 7,982,959 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,477,651 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,028,778 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 267,644,200 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,277,200 deaths.

