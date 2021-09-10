Coronavirus

ISDH: 5,476 new COVID-19 cases; 22 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,476 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Sept. 9.

A total of 899, 844 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

On Thursday, ISDH reported 22 new Hoosier deaths from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between Aug. 25 and Sept. 9.

A total of 14,330 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 453 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 20.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.6%.

There are currently 2,617 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 12,745,374 tests have been administered to 4,025,971 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,324,404 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,153,449 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 791,554 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 223,357,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,608,000 deaths.

