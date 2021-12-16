Coronavirus

ISDH: 5,486 new COVID-19 cases, 55 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,486 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 13-15.

A total of 1,176,411 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 55 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Nov. 22 to Dec. 15.

A total of 17,704 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 628 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 25.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 14%.

A total of 16,101,772 tests have been administered to 4,649,119 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,029 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 35.4% are in intensive care units and 14% are on ventilators.

ISDH says 8,223,833 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,515,356 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,051,122 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 272,728,900 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,334,700 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.