Coronavirus

ISDH: 5,513 more COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,513 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded between Nov. 30 and Dec. 8. All Indiana counties except Crawford on the Ohio River were in the highest advisory levels, red and orange. Crawford was in the yellow advisory level.

A total of 1,145,633 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 41 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Nov. 19 and Dec. 8.

A total of 17,351 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 603 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 26.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 14.5%.

A total of 15,814,235 tests have been administered to 4,596,317 Hoosiers.

As of Dec. 7, there were 2,755 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s the most hospitalizations in Indiana since Jan. 7.

ISDH says 8,024,403 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,483,755 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,032,347 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 268,393,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,285,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.