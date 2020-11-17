ISDH: 5,541 new COVID-19 cases; 84 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has released new COVID-19 numbers for Indiana.

On Tuesday morning, ISDH said 5,541 more Hoosiers have tested positive. Those positive tests were recorded between Oct. 31 and Nov. 16.

ISDH said 84 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 4,770. The 26 new recorded deaths occurred between Oct. 22 and Nov 16.

An additional 255 probable deaths have occurred, but no positive test is on record.

A total of 2,951 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Trending Headlines

A total of 262,207 Hoosiers have tested positive.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 23.2%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests recorded is 12%.

A total of 3,612,076 tests have been administered to 1,969,088 unique individuals.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 55,243,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 35,509,000 recoveries and more than 1,330,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 12, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.