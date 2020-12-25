ISDH: 5,563 more COVID-19 cases; 40 more deaths; 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals at 23.9%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH said 5,563 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. The new cases were recorded between Dec. 6 and Dec. 24 and XXX. Of the new cases, 5,540 were recorded on Thursday.

A total of 488,180 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 40 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24. ISDH says 13 of the deaths occurred on Dec. 24.

A total of 7,431 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 339 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positive rate for unique individuals stands at 23.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.9%.

There are currently 2,918 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,484,835 tests have been administered to 2,586,165 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 320,167 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 79,579,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 44,875,000 recoveries and more than 1,745,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

