ISDH: 560 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 560 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 11 and the new deaths are from between July 10 and July 11.

In total, there are 51,612 COVID-19 cases and 2,567 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 564,647 tests administered in the state.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 12,751,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 7,028,000 recoveries and more than 565,000 deaths.

