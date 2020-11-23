ISDH: 5,606 new COVID-19 cases; 27 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Department of Health has released new COVID-19 numbers for Indiana.

On Monday morning, ISDH said 5,606 more Hoosiers have tested positive. Those positive tests were recorded between Nov. 5 and Nov. 22.

ISDH said 27 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 5,067. The 27 new recorded deaths occurred between Nov. 19 and Nov 22.

An additional 265 probable deaths have occurred, but no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,219 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A total of 300,913 Hoosiers have tested positive.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 22.4%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests recorded is 11.6%.

A total of 3,939,645 tests have been administered to 2,090,728 unique individuals.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 58,808,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 37,607,000 recoveries and more than 1,390,000 deaths.

