Coronavirus

ISDH: 561 new COVID-19 cases; 1 more death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 561 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 15.

A total of 760,163 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says one additional Hoosier has died from COVID-19. Those deaths happened on July 12.

A total of 13,514 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 426 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 4.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.3%.

There are currently 439 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,022,858 tests have been administered to 3,628,580 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,746,173 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,888,389 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 732,438 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 189,074,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,069,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.