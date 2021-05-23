Coronavirus

ISDH: 565 new COVID-19 cases; 0 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 565 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 22.

A total of 740,189 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says no additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

A total of 13,136 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.7%.

There are currently 770 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,323,259 tests have been administered to 3,478,106 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,013,482 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,424,633 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 706,660 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 166,770,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,455,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.