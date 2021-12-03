Coronavirus

ISDH: 5,659 new COVID cases; 57 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,659 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2.

A total of 1,188,335 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 57 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.

A total of 17,117 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 595 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 24.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 13.1%.

A total of 15,579,287 tests have been administered to 4,551,370 Hoosiers.

There are currently 2,408 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19, about 100 more than a day earlier. That’s the most hospitalizations in Indiana since Sept. 21.

ISDH says 7,799,123 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,446,898 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,016,362 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 264,743,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,240,900 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.