ISDH: 568 new COVID-19 cases; 12 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 568 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Nov. 13 and March 15.

A total of 673,528 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 12 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Feb. 25 and March 14.

A total of 12,466 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 410 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.1%.

There are currently 619 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,483,858 tests have been administered to 3,188,106 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,114,010 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 852,183 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 516,868 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 120,357,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 68,267,000 recoveries and more than 2,663,000 deaths.

