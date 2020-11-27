ISDH: 5,700 new positive cases; 33 more deaths

INDIANAPOLS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has released new COVID-19 stats for our state.

ISDH says 5,700 more Hoosiers have tested positive with COVID-19. Those tests took place place on November 25 and November 26. ISDH’s dashboard indicates 5,691 of those tests were recorded on Thursday. A total of 324,537 have tested positive.

ISDH says 33 more Hoosiers have died as a result of COVID-19. The deaths occurred between November 23 and November 26. A total of 5,328 Hoosiers have died as a result of the disease.

Another 266 probable deaths have occurred but there is no positive test on record.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 20.9%. The 7-day rate for all tests is 11.1%.

A total of 4,148,596 tests have been recorded from 2,162,110 individuals.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 61,240,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 39,243,000 recoveries and more than 1,437,000 deaths.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 25, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.