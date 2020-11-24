ISDH: 5,702 new COVID-19 cases; 103 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Department of Health has released new COVID-19 numbers for Indiana.

On Tuesday morning, ISDH said 5,702 more Hoosiers have tested positive. Those positive tests were recorded between Nov. 9 and Nov. 23.

ISDH said 103 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 5,702. The 103 new recorded deaths occurred between Oct. 30 and Nov 23.

An additional 266 probable deaths have occurred, but no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,279 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Trending Headlines

A total of 306,538 Hoosiers have tested positive.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 22%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests recorded is 11.4%.

A total of 3,976,683 tests have been administered to 2,107,744 unique individuals.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 59,365,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 38,018,000 recoveries and more than 1,399,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 22, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.