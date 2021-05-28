Coronavirus

ISDH: 571 new COVID-19 cases; 13 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 571 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 27.

A total of 742,910 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 13 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between May 10 and May 27.

A total of 13,179 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 767 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,410,165 tests have been administered to 3,493,567 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,125,851 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,492,305 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 711,921 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 169,066,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,513,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.