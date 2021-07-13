Coronavirus

ISDH: 572 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 572 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between July 6 and July 12.

A total of 758,479 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 10 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

A total of 13,506 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 427 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 7.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.9%.

There are currently 450 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,981,670 tests have been administered to 3,620,520 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,719,528 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,845,021 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 731,829 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 187,414,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,043,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.