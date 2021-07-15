Coronavirus

ISDH: 586 new COVID-19 cases; 1 more death

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 586 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between July 10 and July 14.

A total of 759,618 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says one additional Hoosier has died from COVID-19. Those deaths happened on July 13.

A total of 13,513 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 426 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 4.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.3%.

There are currently 443 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,008,756 tests have been administered to 3,625,957 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,737,144 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,883,807 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 732,267 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 188,527,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,060,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

