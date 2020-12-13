ISDH: 6,025 new COVID-19 cases; 37 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued an update for COVID-19 in our state.

On Sunday, the ISDH said 6,025 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were taken between Nov. 13 and Dec. 12.

A total of 425,434 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.

ISDH says 37 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. The newly recorded deaths occurred between Nov. 21 and Dec. 12.

6,495 Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. Another 310 probable deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 25%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests stands at 12.8%.

There are currently 3,108 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 4,927,385 tests have been administered to 2,423,719 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 257,125 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 71,854,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 46,981,000 recoveries and more than 1,607,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 2, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.