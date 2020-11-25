ISDH: 6,059 new COVID-19 cases; 63 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Department of Health has released new COVID-19 numbers for Indiana.

On Wednesday morning, ISDH said 6,059 more Hoosiers have tested positive. Those positive tests were recorded between Nov. 13 and Nov. 24.

ISDH said 63 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 5,232. The 63 new recorded deaths occurred between March 15 and Nov 24.

An additional 266 probable deaths have occurred, but no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,363 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A total of 312,521 Hoosiers have tested positive.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 21.4%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests recorded is 11.2%.

A total of 4,038,194 tests have been administered to 2,126,395 unique individuals.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 59,939,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 38,390,000 recoveries and more than 1,412,000 deaths.

