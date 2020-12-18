ISDH: 6,088 more COVID-19 cases, 84 more deaths; 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals at 24.4%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISHD says 6,088 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. The new cases were recorded between Nov. 23 and Dec. 17. Of the new cases, 6,051 were recorded on Thursday.

A total of 453,139 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 84 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Nov. 21 and Dec. 17. ISDH says 22 of the deaths occurred on Thursday.

A total of 6,944 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 321 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positive rate for unique individuals stands at 24.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all individuals is 12.4%.

There are currently 3,065 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,157,016 tests have been administered to 2,492,370 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 281,717 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 75,179,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 42,512,000 recoveries and more than 1,667,000 deaths.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 16, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.