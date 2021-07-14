Coronavirus

ISDH: 612 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 612 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 13.

A total of 759,062 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says six additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths happened between Jan. 3 and July 12.

A total of 13,512 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 426 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.1%.

There are currently 415 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,994,218 tests have been administered to 3,623,059 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,728,334 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,879,176 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 731,999 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 187,960,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,052,000 deaths.

