ISDH: 6,199 more COVID-19 cases, 69 more deaths; 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals at 28.1%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 6,199 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Dec. 17 and Jan. 7. Of those, 6,184 were recorded on Jan. 7.

A total of 552,594 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 69 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 24 and Jan. 7. ISDH says 15 of the deaths occurred on Jan. 7.

A total of 8,521 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 371 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 28.1%. The 7-day positivity rate of all tests is 16.3%.

There are currently 2,769 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 6,005,403 tests have been administered to 2,724,389 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 362,724 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 88,339,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 49,230,000 recoveries and more than 1,904,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

