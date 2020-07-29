ISDH: 630 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 630 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 28 while the newly announced deaths are from between June 26 and July 28.

MORE: Latest coronavirus headlines on WISHTV.com

In total, there are 64,299 COVID-19 cases and 2,733 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 724, 238 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 16,783,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 9,799,000 recoveries and more than 661,000 deaths.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 28, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.