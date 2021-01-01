ISDH: 6,407 new COVID-19 cases; 106 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 6,407 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Dec. 19 and Dec. 31.

A total of 517,773 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 106 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Nov. 22 and Dec. 31.

A total of 8,016 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 355 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 24.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 14.3%.

There are currently 2,786 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,730,043 tests have been administered to 2,649,964 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 345,577 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 83,598,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 47,165,000 recoveries and more than 1,821,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

