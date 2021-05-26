Coronavirus

ISDH: 655 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 655 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between April 30 and May 25.

A total of 741,697 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says six additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between April 8 and May 25.

A total of 13,155 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 416 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 810 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,366,786 tests have been administered to 3,486,550 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,074,212 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,460,195 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 710,032 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 167,930,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,487,000 deaths.

