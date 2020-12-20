ISDH: 6,558 new COVID-19 cases; 53 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

On Sunday, ISDH said 6,558 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. The new cases were recorded between Nov. 19 and Dec. 19.

A total of 464,354 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 53 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Nov. 6 and Dec. 19.

A total of 7,070 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 334 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positive rate for unique individuals stands at 24.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all individuals is 12.2%.

There are currently 2,932 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,260,527 tests have been administered to 2,523,527 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 287,501 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 76,415,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 43,135,000 recoveries and more than 1,688,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 16, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.