ISDH: 674 new COVID-19 cases; 19 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 674 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between March 31 and May 26.

A total of 742,353 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 19 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between Nov. 11 and May 26.

A total of 13,167 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 416 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.9%.

There are currently 759 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,389,336 tests have been administered to 3,490,024Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,101,561 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,476,779 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 711,050 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 168,520,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,501,000 deaths.

