ISDH: 6,844 new COVID-19 cases; 22 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has released new COVID-19 numbers for Indiana.

On Sunday morning, ISDH said 6,844 more Hoosiers have tested positive. Those positive tests were recorded between November 12 and November 14.

ISDH said 22 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 4,660. The 22 new recorded deaths occurred between November 12 and November 14.

An additional 250 probable deaths have occurred, but no positive test is on record.

A total of 2,634 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A total of 251,597 Hoosiers have tested positive.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 21.9%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests recorded is 11.3%.

A total of 3,536,082 tests have been administered to 1,938,289 unique individuals.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 54,127,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 34,829,000 recoveries and more than 1,314,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 4, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.