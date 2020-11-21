ISDH: 6,983 new COVID-19 cases; 40 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has released new COVID-19 numbers for Indiana.

On Saturday morning, ISDH said 6,983 more Hoosiers have tested positive. Those positive tests were recorded between Nov. 12 and Nov. 20.

ISDH said 40 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 4,992. The 40 new recorded deaths occurred between Nov. 16 and Nov 20.

An additional 254 probable deaths have occurred, but no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,168 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A total of 289,183 Hoosiers have tested positive.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 23.5%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests recorded is 12.2%.

A total of 3,846,380 tests have been administered to 2,053,143 unique individuals.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 57,733,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 37,000,000 recoveries and more than 1,375,000 deaths.

