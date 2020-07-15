ISDH: 700 more COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 700 more COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases and from July 14 and the newly announced deaths are from between July 9 and July 14.

MORE: Latest coronavirus headlines on WISHTV.com

In total, there are 53,370 COVId-19 cases and 2,592 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 586,589 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 13,360,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 7,441,000 recoveries and more than 579,000 deaths.

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 13, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.