ISDH: 701 COVID-19 new cases; 18 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 701 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on March 22.

A total of 679,079 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 18 more Hoosiers has died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Nov. 19 and March 22.

A total of 12,553 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 406 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.3%.

There are currently 596 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,681,198 tests have been administered to 3,221,661 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,439,523 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 970,161 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 649,403 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 123,810,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 70,256,000 recoveries and more than 2,725,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through March 4, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.