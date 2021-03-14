ISDH: 701 new COVID-19 cases; 10 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 701 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on March 13.

A total of 672,554 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 10 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 29 and March 13.

A total of 12,446 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 410 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3%.

There are currently 604 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,452,256 tests have been administered to 3,182,366 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,072,461 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 816,080 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 514,901 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 119,621,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 67,749,000 recoveries and more than 2,649,000 deaths.

