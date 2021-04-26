Coronavirus

ISDH: 702 new COVID-19 cases; 5 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 702 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 25.

A total of 715,468 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says five more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 17 and April 25.

A total of 12,870 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 410 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 893 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,657,616 tests have been administered to 3,363,801 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,029,224 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,739,982 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 678,009 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 147,298,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 84,995,000 recoveries and more than 3,111,000 deaths.

