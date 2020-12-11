ISDH: 71 more deaths; 7-day positivity rate at 26.3%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued an update for COVID-19 in our state.

ISDH says 7,360 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were taken between Sept. 24 and Dec. 10. Of those tests, 7,299 were recorded on Dec. 10.

A total of 412,135 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.

ISDH says 71 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. The newly recorded deaths occurred between Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.

6,373 Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. Another 300 probable deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 26.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests stands at 13.7%.

There are currently 3,204 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 4,818,990 tests have been administered to 2,387,500 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 252,278 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 69,833,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 45,020,000 recoveries and more than 1,585,000 deaths.

