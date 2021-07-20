Coronavirus

ISDH: 713 new COVID-19 cases; 5 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 713 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 19.

A total of 762,127 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says five additional Hoosier has died from COVID-19. Those deaths were recorded between July 14 and July 18.

A total of 13,530 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 428 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 5.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.1%.

There are currently 510 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,062,438 tests have been administered to 3,637,538 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,775,357 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,902,532 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 733,172 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 191,071,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,099,000 deaths.

