ISDH: 716 new COVID-19 cases; 44 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 716 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Dec. 27 and Feb. 22.

A total of 657,037 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 44 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred from Dec. 1 to Feb. 22.

A total of 12,025 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 425 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.1%.

There are currently 873 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 7,815,751 tests have been administered to 3,088,729 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 905,236 Hoosiers have received the first of two doses of their vaccinations, and 459,603 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 429,444 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 111,830,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 63,104,000 recoveries and more than 2,476,000 deaths.

