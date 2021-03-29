ISDH: 730 new COVID-19 cases; 5 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 730 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between March 25 and March 28.

A total of 684,733 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says five more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between March 25 and March 28.

A total of 12,622 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 406 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 9.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.6%.

There are currently 655 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,854,590 tests have been administered to 3,250,590 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,696,073 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,088,141 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. One in five Hoosiers 16 and older are now vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 653,523 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 127,313,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 72,209,000 recoveries and more than 2,785,000 deaths.

