ISDH: 733 new COVID-19 cases; 8 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 733 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between April 6 and April 19.

A total of 709,455 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says eight more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 3 and April 19.

A total of 12,826 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 408 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.2%.

There are currently 891 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,478,262 tests have been administered to 3,337,834 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,785,172 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,593,765 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 672,203 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 142,242,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 81,438,000 recoveries and more than 3,033,000 deaths.

