ISDH: 736 new COVID-19 cases; 17 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 736 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Feb. 27

A total of 661,673 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 17 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred from Jan. 18 to Feb. 26.

A total of 12,142 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 431 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.8%.

There are currently 778 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,021,430 tests have been administered to 3,117,201 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 992,727 Hoosiers have received the first of two doses of their vaccinations, and 565,722 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 431,705 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 113,885,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 64,323,000 recoveries and more than 2,527,000 deaths.

