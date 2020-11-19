ISDH: 7,420 new COVID-19 cases; 59 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has released new COVID-19 numbers for Indiana.

On Thursday morning, ISDH said 7,420 more Hoosiers have tested positive. Those positive tests were recorded between Nov. 2 and Nov. 18.

ISDH said 59 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 4,830. The 60 new recorded deaths occurred between Oct. 30 and Nov 18.

An additional 254 probable deaths have occurred, but no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,063 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A total of 275,503 Hoosiers have tested positive.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 23.6%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests recorded is 12.1%.

A total of 3,725,334 tests have been administered to 2,009,763 unique individuals.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 56,435,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 36,291,000 recoveries and more than 1,352,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

