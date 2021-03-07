ISDH: 748 new COVID-19 cases; 11 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 748 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on March 6.

A total of 667,262 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 11 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred from Dec. 15 to March 2.

A total of 12,310 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 427 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.2%.

There are currently 656 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,242,367 tests have been administered to 3,150,418 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 1,127,721 Hoosiers have received the first of two doses of their vaccinations, and 696,457 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 434,857 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 116,618,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 65,932,000 recoveries and more than 2,589,000 deaths.

