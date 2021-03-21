ISDH: 779 new COVID-19 cases; 21 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 779 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on March 20.

A total of 677,905 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 21 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 2 and March 17.

A total of 12,536 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 410 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.2%.

There are currently 592 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,649,905 tests have been administered to 3,215,271 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,382,578 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 948,555 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 528,163 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 122,933,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 69,633,000 recoveries and more than 2,711,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through March 4, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.