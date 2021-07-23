Coronavirus

ISDH: 786 new COVID-19 cases; 2 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 786 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 22.

A total of 764,448 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says two additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths were recorded on July 21.

A total of 13,537 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 428 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.4%.

There are currently 591 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,111,463 tests have been administered to 3,646,953 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,808,738 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,918,458 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 733,886 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 192,735,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,139,000 deaths.

