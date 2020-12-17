ISDH: 79 more deaths, 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals at 24.5%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISHD says 6,458 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. The new tests were recorded between Nov. 28 and Dec. 16. Of the new tests, 6,428 were recorded on Wednesday.

A total of 447,190 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 79 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The newly-recorded deaths occurred between Nov. 8 and Dec. 16. ISDH says 19 of the deaths occurred Wednesday.

A total of 6,860 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

Another 320 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positive rate for unique individuals stands at 24.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all individuals is 12.4%.

There are currently 3,147 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,102,994 tests have been taken from 2,477,734 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 276,656 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 74,467,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 42,176,000 recoveries and more than 1,654,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 15, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.