ISDH: 7,967 new COVID-19 cases; 58 more deaths; 3,061 hospitalizations

NOTE: The ISDH COVID-19 dashboard will not update Dec. 31. Updates will resume Jan. 3.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 7,967 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 16-28.

A total of 1,234,919 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 58 more deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Dec. 18-28.

A total of 18,338 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 651 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 24.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 14.3%.

A total of 16,585,780 tests have been administered to 4,735,792 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,061 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s the most hospitalizations in a year.

ISDH says 8,509,858 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,549,956 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,103,487 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 283,871,500 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,419,700 deaths.

