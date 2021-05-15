Coronavirus

ISDH: 798 new COVID-19 cases; 5 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 798 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 14.

A total of 734,736 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says five more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between May 13 and May 14.

A total of 13,054 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.1%.

There are currently 832 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,167,401 tests have been administered to 3,448,804 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,777,794 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,282,103 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 697,693 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 162,006,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,360,000 deaths.

