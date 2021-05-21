Coronavirus

ISDH: 801 new COVID-19 cases; 22 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 801 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between May 18 and May 20.

A total of 738,961 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 22 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between March 27 and May 20.

A total of 13,130 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.9%.

There are currently 788 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,282,891 tests have been administered to 3,470,790 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,965,905 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,393,680 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 705,220 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 165,622,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,432,000 deaths.

