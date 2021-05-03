Coronavirus

ISDH: 812 new COVID-19 cases; 1 more death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 812 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 2.

A total of 723,443 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says one more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred on May 1.

A total of 12,938 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 412 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.4%.

There are currently 931 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,857,803 tests have been administered to 3,394,981 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,307,433 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,942,376 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 686,023 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 152,974,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 89,721,000 recoveries and more than 3,204,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.