Coronavirus

ISDH: 819 new COVID-19 cases; 12 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 819 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 18.

A total of 737,282 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 12 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 9 and May 17.

A total of 13,101 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 850 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,230,447 tests have been administered to 3,461,505 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,886,437 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,346,698 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 702,735 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 164,343,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,407,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.