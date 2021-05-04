Coronavirus

ISDH: 824 new COVID-19 cases; 12 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 824 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 3.

A total of 724,214 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 12 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 30 and May 3.

A total of 12,950 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 413 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.7%.

There are currently 967 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,875,046 tests have been administered to 3,397,243 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,345,484 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,969,344 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 687,410 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 153,676,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 90,377,000 recoveries and more than 3,215,000 deaths.

